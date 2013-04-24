UPDATE 1-Heineken sees 2013 growth cap from Europe, Nigeria

* Q1 revenue 4.145 bln euros vs expected 4.29 billion euros
* Beer drinking down in all regions except Asia
* Still forecasts like-for-like volume, revenue growth in
2013
* Sees austerity-hit Europe, Nigeria inflation capping
growth
BRUSSELS, April 24 Heineken, the
world's third largest brewer, reported first-quarter revenue
below market expectations with a decline in beer sales
everywhere except Asia and said austerity-hit Europe and
inflation in Nigeria would limit growth this year.
The brewer of Heineken, Europe's best selling beer, Sol,
Tiger and Strongbow cider, said on Wednesday that volatile
global market conditions had contributed to a
weaker-than-expected first quarter.
"Challenging trading conditions in austerity affected
markets in Europe and inflationary pressures in Nigeria are
expected to continue to impact volume development for the
balance of year, leading to a moderation in organic growth
expectations for the full year," it said in a statement.
It said it still expected volume and revenue expansion for
the whole of 2013, with higher growth regions offsetting
weakness in certain developed countries
Europe's largest brewer said revenue in the first three
months rose 8.1 percent to 4.145 billion euros ($5.39 billion),
below the average 4.29 billion euros expected in a Reuters poll
of seven banks and brokers.
Excluding the full takeover of Asia Pacific Breweries at the
end of last year and currency effects, revenue was down 2.7
percent.
The company said that operating profit declined by a
mid-single digit percentage, on a like-for-like basis, due to
lower revenue only partly offset by a reduction of marketing
expenses and the results of its cost savings programme.
Group beer volumes fell 2.7 percent overall, with declines
in all regions, except Asia, where the company sold more beer in
Vietnam, China, Malaysia and Indonesia. Western Europe was the
weakest, with an 8.7 percent beer sales drop.
For Heineken, the first quarter is seasonally less
significant, with more beer sold in the summer. Last year, the
first three months represented 21 percent of consolidated beer
volume and considerably less in terms of profit contributions.