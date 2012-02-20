Heineken bids for Brazilian brewer Petropolis-report

BRIEF-Galapagos 2016 net result turns to profit of EUR 54.0 mln
* 2016 revenues increased by 91.0 million euros ($96.41 million) to 151.6 million euros
AMSTERDAM Feb 20 Heineken, the world's third-largest brewer, has bid for the Brazilian firm Grupo Petropolis, Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources from a Brazilian weekend paper.
No price or financial details were given for the deal.
Heineken recently reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and said it expected to grow in emerging markets and boost revenue in developed ones by pushing premium brands.
No one was available for comment at Heineken early on Monday.
* 2016 revenues increased by 91.0 million euros ($96.41 million) to 151.6 million euros
MOSCOW, Feb 24 The Russian rouble firmed slightly against the dollar in early trade on Friday, pricing in gains in oil prices the previous day when the Russian market was closed.
LONDON, Feb 24 Standard Chartered swung back to a full-year annual profit for 2016, the emerging markets-focused lender reported on Friday, as it pared back costs from chief executive Bill Winters's restructuring program.