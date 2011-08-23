Mexico, Africa to help Heineken H1 earnings grow

* H1 operating profit pre-exceptionals seen up 17 pct

* Mexico, Africa gains expected

* Higher marketing spend, sluggish growth in developed world

BRUSSELS, Aug 24 Heineken NV , the world's third largest brewer, is set to report higher first-half earnings on Wednesday as rapid expansion in Mexico and Africa offset higher marketing spending and sluggish developed world growth.

The Dutch beer maker is the market leader in mature Europe, but also dominates in Nigeria and has more than 40 percent of the Mexican market after its purchase last year of the brewing operations of FEMSA .

Heineken, whose chief brands are Heineken itself and Amstel, Europe's No.1 and No.3 beers, said in April that consumers in Europe and the United States remained cautious, particularly in bars and cafes.

Few analysts expect much change on that front, although it is still pushing through cost savings.

Heineken said it expected higher planned marketing spending would hit near-term profit, particularly across Europe. It also said it expected a single-digit percentage increase in input costs, much of which are hedged, over the whole of the year.

Sharply higher prices for raw materials will probably have a larger impact on brewing costs next year.

Heineken is expected to have achieved operating profit before exceptionals 17 percent above year earlier levels, according to a Reuters poll.

Heineken is expected to give full-year earnings guidance, probably of net profit growth between a mid single-digit and a low double-digit.

Heineken is the last of the big four brewers to report on the period to the end of June.

SABMiller , now seeking to buy Foster's for $10 billion, was buoyed by the emerging markets of Africa, Asia and Latin America . World No.1 Anheuser-Busch InBev warned of challenges in the United States, where it has around half of the market.

Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) cut its full-year outlook last week as sales in its key Russian market shrank. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)