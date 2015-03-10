Heineken investing $480 mln to build brewery in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, March 10 Dutch brewer Heineken
said on Tuesday it will invest 7.5 billion Mexican
pesos ($480 million) to build a brewery in Mexico to supply U.S.
and Mexican markets.
The brewery in the northern state of Chihuahua will produce
five million hectoliters (132 million U.S. gallons) of beer per
year, said Marc Busain, managing director of Heineken's Mexico
unit Cuauhtemoc Moctezuma, but that could be expanded.
Heineken is the world's third-largest brewer and its Mexican
brands include Sol, Indio and Tecate.
($1 = 15.6173 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz; Editing by James Dalgleish)