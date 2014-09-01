REFILE-BRIEF-Heineken says to sell Mexican packaging operations to Crown Holdings

US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq up as banks and techs gain; IBM dents Dow
Sept 1 Heineken Nv :
* Divests packaging operations in Mexico
* Has signed a binding agreement with Crown Holdings Inc for sale of its Mexican packaging business Empaque
* Total enterprise value of transaction amounts to $1.225 bln
* Empaque will remain a key strategic supplier to Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma
* Transaction is expected to close by end of year
* Sale of Empaque is expected to result in a post-tax book gain of about 300 mln euros
* Proceeds of this divestment will provide further financial flexibility
* 300 million euro post tax gain will be reported as an exceptional item Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
