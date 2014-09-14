Heineken confirms, rejects SABMiller takeover bid

LONDON, Sept 14 Dutch brewer Heineken
on Sunday said larger rival SABMiller approached it
about a potential takeover, confirming a press report earlier in
the day, but said its controlling shareholder intends to keep
the company independent.
The maker of Heineken and Amstel beers said it consulted
with its majority shareholder and concluded that SABMiller's
proposal is "non-actionable".
"The Heineken family has informed SABMiller, Heineken and
Heineken Holding of its intention to preserve the heritage
and identity of Heineken as an independent company," it said in
a statement. "The Heineken family and Heineken's management are
confident that the company will continue to deliver growth and
shareholder value."
