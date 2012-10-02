版本:
New Issue - Heineken sells $3.25 billion of notes in 4 parts

Oct 2 Heineken NV sold $3.25 billion
of notes in four parts on Tuesday in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan 
were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: HEINEKEN

TRANCHE 1
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 0.8 PCT     MATURITY    10/01/2015   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.827   FIRST PAY   04/01/2013 
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 0.859 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/10/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 55 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $1.25 BLN   COUPON 1.4 PCT     MATURITY    10/01/2017   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.67    FIRST PAY   04/01/2013 
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 1.469 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/10/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 85 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS    
    
TRANCHE 3
AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 2.75 PCT    MATURITY    04/01/2023   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.811   FIRST PAY   04/01/2013 
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 2.771 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/10/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 115 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS    
    
TRANCHE 4
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 4 PCT       MATURITY    10/01/2042   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 98.251   FIRST PAY   04/01/2013 
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 4.102 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/10/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 130 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

