New Issue - Heineken sells $3.25 billion of notes in 4 parts

Oct 2 Heineken NV sold $3.25 billion of notes in four parts on Tuesday in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: HEINEKEN TRANCHE 1 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 0.8 PCT MATURITY 10/01/2015 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.827 FIRST PAY 04/01/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 0.859 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/10/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 55 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 1.4 PCT MATURITY 10/01/2017 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.67 FIRST PAY 04/01/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 1.469 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/10/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 85 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 2.75 PCT MATURITY 04/01/2023 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.811 FIRST PAY 04/01/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 2.771 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/10/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 115 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 4 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 4 PCT MATURITY 10/01/2042 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 98.251 FIRST PAY 04/01/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 4.102 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/10/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 130 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS