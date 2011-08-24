版本:
Heineken sees weaker H2 due to Europe, U.S.

BRUSSELS Aug 24 Heineken NV (HEIN.AS), the world's third largest brewer, forecast second half weakness in volumes and profits on Wednesday with depressed consumer confidence and poor weather already hitting beer sales in Europe and the United States.

The Dutch beer maker, which is the market leader in Europe, also reported first-half profits slightly below market expectations.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Rex Merrifield)

