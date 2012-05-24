Heinz 4th-qtr net profit hurt by charges

May 24 H.J. Heinz Co reported lower quarterly net earnings on Thursday, hurt by one-time charges related to productivity improvements.

The ketchup maker said net earnings were $175.3 million, or 54 cents per share, for its fiscal fourth quarter ended April 29, down from $223.9 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding pre-tax charges of $113 million, or 27 cents per share, Heinz earned 81 cents per share.

Sales rose to $3.05 billion from $2.89 billion a year earlier.