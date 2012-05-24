Heinz 4th-qtr net profit hurt by charges

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
May 24 H.J. Heinz Co reported lower quarterly net earnings on Thursday, hurt by one-time charges related to productivity improvements.
The ketchup maker said net earnings were $175.3 million, or 54 cents per share, for its fiscal fourth quarter ended April 29, down from $223.9 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding pre-tax charges of $113 million, or 27 cents per share, Heinz earned 81 cents per share.
Sales rose to $3.05 billion from $2.89 billion a year earlier.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.