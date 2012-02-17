Heinz profit up on emerging market strength

BRIEF-Aspen Aerogels reports Q4 loss per share $0.25
* Aspen Aerogels Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 and fiscal 2016 financial results and recent business developments
Feb 17 HJ Heinz Co reported higher quarterly profit on Friday, helped by growth in emerging markets.
Net income was $284.7 million, or 88 cents per share, in the third quarter ended on Jan. 25, up from $273.8 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings were 95 cents per share.
Sales rose to $2.92 billion from $2.72 billion a year earlier.
* Aspen Aerogels Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 and fiscal 2016 financial results and recent business developments
* Nordstrom fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 earnings exceeded expectations
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.08, revenue view $543.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S