Heinz profit up on emerging market strength

Feb 17 HJ Heinz Co reported higher quarterly profit on Friday, helped by growth in emerging markets.

Net income was $284.7 million, or 88 cents per share, in the third quarter ended on Jan. 25, up from $273.8 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were 95 cents per share.

Sales rose to $2.92 billion from $2.72 billion a year earlier.