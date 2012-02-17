UPDATE 2-Heinz profit up on strength in emerging markets

* Q3 adj EPS 95 cents, tops Wall St view of 85 cents
* Sales also beat estimates
* Narrows 2012 EPS outlook
* Shares up 2.5 pct in premarket trade
Feb 17 HJ Heinz Co posted
higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, helped by
growth in emerging markets, and narrowed its full-year outlook,
sending its shares up 2.5 percent.
The ketchup maker said net income was $284.7 million, or 88
cents per share, in the fiscal third quarter ended Jan. 25, up
from $273.8 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding charges related to productivity initiatives,
earnings were 95 cents per share. On that basis, analysts on
average were expecting 85 cents, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Sales were $2.92 billion, compared with $2.72 billion a year
earlier and analysts' estimate of $2.89 billion.
Heinz said it now expects 2012 earnings of $3.27 to $3.29
per share excluding a benefit of 5 cents per share from foreign
currency exchange rates and one-time charges.
Its prior forecast, which also excluded currency
fluctuations and charges, was $3.24 to $3.32 per
share.
Heinz shares rose to $53.40 in premarket trade from
Thursday's close at $52.10 on the New York Stock Exchange.