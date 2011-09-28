UPDATE 1-Peltz sells some Heinz shares

Sept 28 Activist investor Nelson Peltz sold 150,000 shares of HJ Heinz Co HNZ.N stock, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed.

Peltz, whose Trian Group investment fund has pushed for change at consumer companies from Heinz to Tiffany & Co (TIF.N), still owns more than a million shares of Heinz. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Carol Bishopric)