公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 16日 星期四

BRIEF-Helen of Troy shares up 2.8 pct after the bell as it announces succession plan

NEW YORK Jan 15 Helen of Troy Ltd : * Shares were up 2.8 percent after the bell as it announces succession plan
