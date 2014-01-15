BRIEF-Helen of Troy shares up 2.8 pct after the bell as it announces succession plan

MOVES-Citigroup appoints Knittel from Deutsche
LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Holger Knittel head of M&A for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, according to a memo seen by IFR.
NEW YORK Jan 15 Helen of Troy Ltd : * Shares were up 2.8 percent after the bell as it announces succession plan
LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Holger Knittel head of M&A for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, according to a memo seen by IFR.
* Sees Q2 2017 organic revenue growth of 2 percent to 3 percent
* Tyler Technologies signs $36 million agreement with Cook County, Illinois, for Odyssey Solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: