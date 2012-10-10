版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 10日 星期三 21:12 BJT

BRIEF-Helen of Troy down in premarket after Q2 results, outlook

NEW YORK Oct 10 Helen of Troy Ltd : * Down 7.7 percent to $29.48 in premarket after Q2 results, outlook

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐