UPDATE 2-Weak margins hurt Helen of Troy profit

* Q2 EPS $0.74 vs est $0.87
* Q2 rev $277.4 mln vs est $288.8 mln
* Q2 gross margins down 12 pct
* Shares down 10 pct
Oct 6 Consumer products maker Helen of Troy
Ltd's quarterly profit missed market estimates as
discounts ate into margins and sales at its personal care and
healthcare segments fell.
Gross margins for the second quarter fell over 5 percent to
40.5 percent, the lowest in at least four years, owing partly to
its acquisition of privately held Kaz Inc to expand in the
healthcare market.
The company said gross margins were further hurt by
increases in product costs.
Helen of Troy, which began in 1969 as a wig shop chain, has
expanded its operations with an acquisitions-led growth
strategy.
Sales in the healthcare segment, which includes products
like air cleaners, blood pressure monitors and heating pads,
fell slightly to $98.3 million, compared with its
pre-acquisition results last year.
The healthcare segment's overall gross profit margins are
below those of its personal care and housewares segments, the
company said in a statement.
Sales in its personal care segment, which includes grooming,
skin and hair products under the Revlon and Vidal Sassoon brands
and contributes more than 56 percent to the company's revenue,
fell 3.2 percent to $115.3 million.
For the second quarter, the company posted a
profit of $23.6 million, or 74 cents a
share, versus $23.5 million, or 75 cents a share, last
year.
Helen of Troy, whose rivals include Lifetime Brands Inc
and privately held Conair Corp, saw sales rise 58.7
percent to $277.4 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 87
cents a share on revenue of $288.8 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fiscal 2012, the company kept its earnings outlook
of $3.40-$3.50 per share.
Shares of El Paso, Texas-based Helen of Troy were down 10
percent at $25.39 on Thursday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Viraj Nair and
Supriya Kurane)