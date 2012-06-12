版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 13日 星期三 03:32 BJT

New Issue-Helios Leasing sells $142.034 mln notes

June 12 Helios Leasing I LLC on Tuesday sold
$142.034 million of exempt fixed-rated secured notes, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service.	
    The notes are guaranteed by the Export-Import Bank of the
United States.	
    Atlas Air Inc is the lessee.	
    BNP Paribas and KGS-Alpha were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: HELIOS LEASING I LLC 	
	
AMT $142.034 MLN  COUPON 2.018 PCT   MATURITY    05/29/2024	
TYPE SECURED NTS  ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   08/29/2012	
MOODY'S NR        YIELD 2.018 PCT    SETTLEMENT  06/19/2012   	
S&P NR            SPREAD 75 BPS      PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY	
FITCH NR           OVER MID-SWAPS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

