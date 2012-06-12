New Issue-Helios Leasing sells $142.034 mln notes

June 12 Helios Leasing I LLC on Tuesday sold $142.034 million of exempt fixed-rated secured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The notes are guaranteed by the Export-Import Bank of the United States. Atlas Air Inc is the lessee. BNP Paribas and KGS-Alpha were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: HELIOS LEASING I LLC AMT $142.034 MLN COUPON 2.018 PCT MATURITY 05/29/2024 TYPE SECURED NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 08/29/2012 MOODY'S NR YIELD 2.018 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/19/2012 S&P NR SPREAD 75 BPS PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH NR OVER MID-SWAPS NON-CALLABLE N/A