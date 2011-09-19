S.Korean conglomerate invests $50 mln in HelioVolt

Sept 19 South Korean conglomerate SK Group's energy and technology subsidiaries said on Monday they have invested $50 million in U.S. solar start-up HelioVolt, which put itself up for sale earlier this year.

SK Innovation (096770.KS) and SK TIC will expand HelioVolt's manufacturing operations in Austin, Texas, and develop its "global capabilities," the companies said in a joint statement.

"We believe in the value of long-term investing in alternative energy," SK TIC Chief Executive SH Park said.

HelioVolt is one of a handful of venture capital-backed companies that make photovoltaic solar panels out of copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) rather than traditional polysilicon.

HelioVolt's investors include New Enterprise Associates, Paladin Capital Group, Masdar, Passport Capital, Yellowstone, Morgan Stanley and Noventi.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch Corp (BAC.N) advised HelioVolt on the deal. (Reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles; editing by Andre Grenon)