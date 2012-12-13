版本:
Helix to sell oil and gas unit to Talos Energy

Dec 13 Offshore energy company Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc said it would sell its oil and gas unit to privately held Talos Energy LLC for at least $610 million to focus on providing well intervention and robotics services.

The deal value could go up to $700 million if Helix's Wang exploration well in the Gulf of Mexico meets expectations.

The unit, Energy Resource Technology GOM Inc, expects to evaluate the results from the well in the next few days.

