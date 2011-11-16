Private equity firms accused of 'bleed-out' scheme

* Creditor sues Hellas Telecommunications II

* TPG Capital, Apax Partners private equity also sued

* Lawsuit claims dividend came from loans, not earnings

NEW YORK, Nov 16 A New York creditor sued to collect 77 million euros ($104 million) owed under notes issued by Hellas Telecommunications II S.C.A., one of a group of companies organized as part of the 2005 acquisition of a Greek mobile phone company.

Cortlandt Street Recovery Corp claims private equity firms TPG Capital and Apax Partners carried out a fraud known as a "bleed-out," in which owners of a company transfer the assets to themselves, "on a scale so grand it would make organized crime jealous," according to the lawsuit.

The case was filed Tuesday in New York state Supreme Court in Manhattan.

With a 50 million euro ($67.6 million) investment, TPG and Apax organized a group of companies to acquire nearly debt-free Tim Hellas Telecommunications, S.A., in 2005, the lawsuit said.

Under the equity firms' control, the new Hellas entities borrowed huge amounts of money, paid the loan proceeds to Apax and TPG and their funds, and became insolvent.

In 2006, Hellas Telecommunications, S.ar.l., the parent company, paid Apax and TPG what it claimed was a 1 billion euro ($1.35 billion) dividend. However, the lawsuit said, the money came from loans, not earnings.

Owen Blicksilver, a TPG spokesman, said the lawsuit "has no merit." Apax did not return a call for comment, and a Hellas Telecommunications representative could not immediately be reached.

Hellas Telecommunications II, S.C.A., submitted itself to an insolvency proceeding in the UK High Court of Justice in 2009, according to court papers.

Cortlandt Street Recovery claims that since the loan proceeds were wrongly paid to Apax and TPG, they are responsible to repay the loans.

($1=0.741 Euro)

The case is Cortlandt Street Recovery Corp. v. Hellas Telecommunications II, S.C.A, 653181/2011 New York state Supreme Court (Manhattan).

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld, editing by Bernard Orr; karen.freifeld@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6921)