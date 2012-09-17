Coca-Cola Hellenic says considering listing options

METALS-Copper slips, but China optimism and supply fears support
* Freeport-McMoRan calls force majeure at Indonesia's Grasberg
ATHENS, Sept 17 Coca Cola Hellenic (CCH) , the world's second largest bottler of Coca Cola soft drinks, said on Monday it was considering options for its stock market listings following press reports that it was seeking a premium London listing.
"In response to recent comments in the media, Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company S.A. announces that, consistent with previous statements, it is seeking to better leverage its stock exchange listings," it said in a statement.
"This continues to be work in progress. No specific approach has been selected," it said.
Sky TV reported on Saturday that the company was considering switching its main listing from the Athens bourse to the London Stock Exchange in a move which could lift it to the blue-chip FTSE 100 index.
It said talks had been underway for several weeks with British authorities about obtaining a premium UK listing.
Coca Cola Hellenic shares are currently listed on the Athens and New York exchanges as well as on the London Stock Exchange through a so-called company-sponsored nominee service, which allows investors to hold stock without a share certificate.
The company has previously stated that it was considering ways to use its parallel listings.
* Freeport-McMoRan calls force majeure at Indonesia's Grasberg
MUMBAI, Feb 17 Automation and the new U.S. administration were the big unknowns at the Indian tech sector's annual shindig this week, with machines threatening to take away thousands of jobs and concerns over possible visa rule changes in the key American market.
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 PDG Realty SA, the Brazilian homebuilder struggling with a cash crunch, is considering surrendering buildings and land given as collateral to creditors ahead of a potential in-court reorganization, two people directly involved in the plan said.