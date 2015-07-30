UPDATE 3-Delphi to buy HellermannTyton for $1.7 billion in connected-car drive

(Adds Breakingviews link, updates share prices)
July 30 U.S.-listed auto parts supplier Delphi
Automotive is buying British cable equipment maker
HellermannTyton Group for about 1.1 billion pounds ($1.7
billion) as it seeks to capitalise on the growing connected-car
market.
Delphi said it expects HellermannTyton, which makes products
for fastening, fixing, and protecting cables, to help it take
advantage of increasing demand for vehicles that connect to the
web and smart devices such as phones and tablets.
"With consumers now demanding more connectivity in their
vehicles, electrical architecture is the enabler to that added
vehicle content," said Delphi Chief Executive Kevin Clark.
The acquisition is the latest example of automotive
suppliers moving beyond nuts and bolts into higher-value
components such as electronics and software.
In May, rival auto supplier Continental AG bought
software company Elektrobit Automotive and last September,
Germany's ZF Friedrichshafen pounced on U.S.-based TRW
Automotive Holdings Corp, combining one of the largest makers of
automatic gearboxes with a maker of automatic safety products.
Vehicle connectivity and methods to increase fuel efficiency
are high-margin and high-growth areas in the industry. New
safety and anti-pollution rules are forcing cars to become more
intelligent so engine management and gear shifting systems are
fuel efficient, and so vehicles can better perform
semi-automated functions like accident avoidance and cruise
control.
Delphi will pay 480 pence in cash for each HellermannTyton
share, a 44 percent premium to its closing price on the London
Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Shares in HellermannTyton, which floated in 2013, rose 41.6
percent to 470.5 pence on Thursday. The company was the top FTSE
250 gainer and the most actively traded stock on the
index.
Delphi also announced some other, smaller, investments on
Thursday. It said it had bought software company Ottomatika and
made a strategic investment in 3D LiDAR sensing company,
Quanergy. It has also made a minority investment in Tula
Technology, which develops software that provides
cost-efficient, fuel economy gains in cylinder deactivation
technology.
Clark said in April that Delphi could spend $1 billion to $3
billion in 2015 on a large acquisition related to its
traditional "hardware" business, and would make smaller
investments in software.
($1 = 0.6413 pounds)
