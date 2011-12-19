Warren Hellman, U.S. investor, dead at 77

SAN FRANCISCO Dec 18 Warren Hellman, co-founder
of the private equity firm Hellman & Friedman and a prominent
philanthropist, died Sunday in San Francisco of complications
from leukemia. He was 77.
Hellman was a star banker at Lehman Bros. and later helped
build his namesake firm into one of the United States' largest
private equity firms, with some $25 billion invested since
launched in 1984. Its current holdings include about 20 firms,
among them Getty Images, The Nielsen Company and Internet
Brands.
Hellman had retired from say-to-day management but remained
active at the firm.
Hellman was well-known locally for his philanthropy,
especially for his underwriting of the annual Hardly Strictly
Bluegrass music festival in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.
Hellman told friends early this year that he had leukemia,
and public disclosed his condition in the fall. His sudden
death from complications from treatment was unexpected.
Hellman was known for his humor and iconoclastic ways,
which included a preference for ragged clothing and a devotion
to the banjo. He was active in local politics and brokered a
compromise this year between city unions and elected officials
on municipal pension reform.
In 2009, Hellman contributed $5 million to start The Bay
Citizen, a nonprofit online news site. The Bay Citizen said
Sunday that its financial future was secure thanks to more than
$17 million in fundraising.
"Warren was San Francisco, and his passion for the city ran
deep," Phil Bronstein, the former editor of the San Francisco
Chronicle, told The Bay Citizen. "His philanthropy and quiet
leadership were unparalleled."
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Christina Sander
Hellman, four children, 12 grandchildren and one great
grandchild.