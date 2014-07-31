Hellman & Friedman starts preparations for Scout24 IPO - sources

FRANKFURT, July 31 Buyout group Hellman &
Friedman has started preparations for a potential stock market
listing of Scout24 just months after buying the German
classified advertising group from Deutsche Telekom,
three sources familiar with the matter said.
The private equity investor has chosen STJ Advisors to
organise the process, in which Goldman Sachs and Credit
Suisse are expected to act as so-called global
coordinators with the help of Jefferies, JP Morgan and
Barclays, they added.
Scout24, the advisors and Deutsche Telekom declined to
comment, while STJ and Hellman & Friedman were not immediately
available for comment.
($1 = 0.7467 Euros)
(Reporting by Sophie Sassard, Arno Schuetze, Freya Berry and
Alexander Hübner)