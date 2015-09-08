HelloFresh picks BAML banker Gaertner as new CFO - sources

FRANKFURT, Sept 8 Online meal preparation firm
HelloFresh has picked Bank of America Merrill Lynch
banker Christian Gaertner as its new Chief Financial Officer as
the Berlin-based startup moves ahead with its plans for a stock
market listing, two sources familiar with the matter said.
Gaertner, who in 2011 joined Bank of America from Goldman
Sachs and oversaw the bank's equity capital markets business in
Germany, Austria and Switzerland, will start at HelloFresh on
October 1.
He will be tasked with organising the initial public
offering, which is planned to take place later this year, the
sources said.
HelloFresh, majority owned by Rocket Internet,
declined to comment.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Nadine Schimroszik; Editing by
Kirsti Knolle)