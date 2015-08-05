版本:
Food delivery group HelloFresh prepares autumn flotation -sources

FRANKFURT Aug 5 Online food delivery group HelloFresh is preparing a stock market flotation in autumn as it seeks to benefit from buoyant equities markets, people familiar with the matter said.

Its owners including German e-commerce group Rocket Internet and Insight Venture Partners have mandated Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to organise the listing, the people said.

The IPO, which may take place as early as October may value the company at more than 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion), one of the people said.

The banks declined to comment, while Rocket Internet and Insight were not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.9207 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

