Food delivery group HelloFresh prepares autumn flotation -sources

FRANKFURT Aug 5 Online food delivery group
HelloFresh is preparing a stock market flotation in autumn as it
seeks to benefit from buoyant equities markets, people familiar
with the matter said.
Its owners including German e-commerce group Rocket Internet
and Insight Venture Partners have mandated Morgan
Stanley and Goldman Sachs to organise the listing,
the people said.
The IPO, which may take place as early as October may value
the company at more than 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion), one of
the people said.
The banks declined to comment, while Rocket Internet and
Insight were not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.9207 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Editing by
Maria Sheahan)