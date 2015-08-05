UPDATE 1-Online meal firm HelloFresh prepares for listing this year - sources

(Adds revenue figures, peer comparison, context)
By Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner
FRANKFURT Aug 5 Online meal preparation firm
HelloFresh is readying a stock market listing this year as it
seeks to capitalise on buoyant equities markets and investor
appetite for the Internet food market, according to three people
familiar with the matter.
Majority owner Rocket Internet and co-investors
have mandated Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to
organise the listing, the sources said.
The initial public offering (IPO) in Frankfurt may take
place as early as October and could value the company at more
than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), one of the people said.
German e-commerce investor Rocket Internet, Morgan Stanley
and Goldman Sachs all declined to comment.
HelloFresh has 250,000 regular subscribers, serving over
four million meals a month in countries ranging from the United
States to Germany, Britain and the Benelux countries.
U.S. peer Blue Apron, which sells 3 million meals per month,
in June secured funding which valued it at more than $2
billion.
HelloFresh, which was founded in 2011, has estimated
annualised revenues of around 120 million euros, according to a
Rocket Internet investor presentation on its own 2014 earnings.
But no profit figures have been released.
In February, HelloFresh secured 110 million euros in new
financing from its owners, which also include Insight Venture
Partners, Phenomen Ventures, and Vorwerk Direct Selling
Ventures, valuing it at 624 million euros.
The company would join a raft of companies planning to list
in the second half of the year, including Germany's biggest
digital classifieds group Scout24.
Rocket Internet has invested in more than 100 start-ups. But
HelloFresh is one of only a handful in which it holds a majority
stake, with 51.7 percent.
The e-commerce investor is also preparing flotations of
other groups, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Other Internet IPOs that could take place in the next two
quarters include food-ordering service Delivery Hero, emerging
market fashion retailer Global Fashion Group, and furnishings
retailers Westwing and Home24, the sources said.
($1 = 0.9207 euros)
(Editing by Eric Auchard and Pravin Char)