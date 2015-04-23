Helmerich & Payne profit beats on strong demand for high-tech rigs

April 23 Oil and gas driller Helmerich & Payne Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as demand for its high-tech rigs remained resilient despite the slump in crude prices.

Net profit fell to $149.5 million, or $1.37 per share, in the second quarter ended March 31, from $174.6 million, or $1.59, a year earlier.

Excluding gains of about $47 million related to early termination of contracts and other items, the company earned 96 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected 79 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating revenue fell marginally to $883.1 million but beat analysts' average estimate of $764.5 million. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)