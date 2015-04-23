Helmerich & Payne profit beats on strong demand for high-tech rigs

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
April 23 Oil and gas driller Helmerich & Payne Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as demand for its high-tech rigs remained resilient despite the slump in crude prices.
Net profit fell to $149.5 million, or $1.37 per share, in the second quarter ended March 31, from $174.6 million, or $1.59, a year earlier.
Excluding gains of about $47 million related to early termination of contracts and other items, the company earned 96 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected 79 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating revenue fell marginally to $883.1 million but beat analysts' average estimate of $764.5 million. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.