Helmerich & Payne profit rises; warns of weak 2015 amid oil fall

Jan 29 Oil and gas driller Helmerich & Payne Inc reported higher quarterly profit due to compensation from early termination of contracts, and warned results for the rest of 2015 would be hurt by a steep fall in oil prices.

Net income rose 17 percent to $203 million, or $1.85 per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31.

Operating revenue rose 18.8 percent to $1.06 billion. (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)