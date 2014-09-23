REFILE-BRIEF-Helvetia declares public tender offer for Nationale Suisse to be successful

(Refiles to correct dateline from Sept 22 to Sept 23)

Sept 23 Helvetia Holding AG :

* Announced on Monday provisional interim result of the public tender offer for Nationale Suisse

* Said after expiration of offer period on Sept. 19, Helvetia totally owned 81.22 percent of the Nationale Suisse shares

* Declared the offer successful

* Said definitive interim result will be published by Helvetia on Sept. 25

* Said additional acceptance period of 10 trading days for subsequent acceptance of the offer will start on Sept. 26 and will end on Oct. 9, 04:00 p.m. CEST

* Said settlement of the offer is expected to take place on Oct. 20

