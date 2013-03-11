Helvetia profit up 18 pct on strong non-life results

* Group's German unit swings to profit

ZURICH, March 11 Swiss insurer Helvetia reported an 18 percent rise in 2012 net profit from a year earlier as stronger returns from its non-life units more than offset a weaker life insurance performance.

The group said its German unit swung to a profit on tight cost controls after losing money in 2011, and added it would propose a 6 percent hike in its dividend to 17 Swiss francs ($17.84) per share.

One of the European insurance sector's main attractions for investors is its dividends, which reflect predictable revenues as customers renew their policies annually.

Revenues fell 2.7 percent to just under 7 billion francs as a stronger performance in Germany and other insurance units failed to make up for weaker business volumes in Switzerland, Italy and Spain.

Net profit of 342.2 million Swiss francs was slightly ahead of the average estimate of 337 million francs from six analysts in a Reuters survey.

"A solid set of results, with earnings and balance sheet metrics in line or slightly above consensus expectations in most areas," Sarasin analyst Martin Schwab said in a note.

Shares climbed 1.1 percent in early trading to 401.00 Swiss francs, outperforming a 0.7 percent lower European insurers index.

Helvetia's combined ratio, a measure of profitability weighing payouts against premiums, improved in its non-life business to 93.5 percent from 95.6 percent a year earlier. Helvetia's Solvency 1 ratio, a measure of its ability to meet future claims, rose to 229 percent from 221 percent.

The group, which in November got regulatory approval to acquire French insurer Groupama's shipping insurance portfolio, said it also renewed its sales agreement with Italy's Banco di Desio for ten years and extended it to non-life business.

Helvetia also raised its stake in Italian insurer Chiara Vita from 70 to 100 percent and took a majority stake in parent Chiara Assicurazioni, as well as buying Switzerland's SEV Versicherungen Genossenschaft to boost its life insurance business. ($1 = 0.9528 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)