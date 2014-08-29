BRIEF-Helvetia Holding finalises takeover of Basler Austria

BRIEF-Transocean says as of April 24, 2017, contract backlog is $10.8 bln
* As of April 24, 2017, company's contract backlog is $10.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Aug 29 Helvetia Holding AG : * Says finalises takeover of Basler Austria * From 1 October 2014, Otmar Bodner, previously CEO of Basler Austria, will
serve a s the new Chairman of the Executive Board * Says at purchase price of EUR 130 million, Helvetia Insurance Ltd Vienna
(Helvetia Austria) has become the new owner of Basler Austria * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Biotelemetry, Inc. issues prospectus for public tender offer to acquire lifewatch ag
* Shareholders of lifewatch will receive either chf 10 in cash and 0.1457 shares of biotelemetry stock or chf 8.00 in cash and 0.2185 shares of biotelemetry stock