2014年 8月 29日

BRIEF-Helvetia Holding finalises takeover of Basler Austria

Aug 29 Helvetia Holding AG : * Says finalises takeover of Basler Austria * From 1 October 2014, Otmar Bodner, previously CEO of Basler Austria, will

serve a s the new Chairman of the Executive Board * Says at purchase price of EUR 130 million, Helvetia Insurance Ltd Vienna

(Helvetia Austria) has become the new owner of Basler Austria * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
