瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 10月 10日 星期五 13:27 BJT

BRIEF-Helvetia Holding says now holds 96.29 pct of Nationale Suisse shares after additional acceptance period

Oct 10 Helvetia Holding AG

* Says on expiry of additional acceptance period for public tender offer Helvetia now has 96.29 percent of Nationale Suisse shares

* Says by end of additional acceptance period on Oct. 9, a total of 17,083,622 Nationale Suisse shares have been tendered to Helvetia under offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
