BRIEF-Hemisphere Energy announces bought deal equity financing

Nov 21 Hemisphere Energy Corp :
* Announces bought deal equity financing
* Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis,
3.6 million
units of Hemisphere at a price of $0.55per unit
* Will use net proceeds from offering to accelerate capital
program focused on
co's jennercore area,newly acquired atlee buffaloplay
* Entered into agreement with a syndicate of underwriters which
agreed to
purchase on a bought deal basis, 3.6 million units at
$0.55/unit
* Also offering 3.1 million common shares to be issued on a
"cee flow-through"
basis at price of $0.65/cee flow-through share
