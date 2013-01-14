Hemlock Semiconductor laying off 400 U.S. employees

METALS-London copper slips on mounting geopolitical concerns
MELBOURNE, April 10 London copper eased on Monday as rising geopolitical tensions blunted appetite for risk and lifted the dollar, eroding the purchasing power of commodity buyers.
LOS ANGELES Jan 14 Hemlock Semiconductor Group said on Monday it will lay off about 400 workers in Tennessee and Michigan due to a global glut of polysilicon and the threat of tariffs on its products sold in China.
Hemlock is a major producer of polysilicon, the raw material used in most photovoltaic solar panels. It is a joint venture between Dow Corning Corp, Shin-Etsu Handotai and Mitsubishi Materials Corp.
"The threat of tariffs on U.S. polysilicon imported into China has significantly decreased orders from China, which is home to one of the largest markets for our products," Hemlock President Andrew Tometich said in a statement.
The job cuts will affect 300 employees in Tennessee and 100 in Michigan, Hemlock said.
SINGAPORE/CHIBA, April 7 Asian spot LNG prices edged higher this week, albeit from low levels, as tight production supported a market undergoing fundamental changes amid a surge in new sellers and buyers.
April 10 Gold inched down on Monday after hitting a 5-month high in the previous session, weighed down by a stronger dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,251.91 per ounce by 0115 GMT. U.S. gold futures edged down 0.3 percent to $1,253.90. * Spot gold hit its highest since Nov. 10 at $1,270.46 on Friday and crossed the 200-day moving average. But, it failed to close above that key resistance level. * The dollar index