UPDATE 3-Gene therapy proves effective for hemophilia B

* 4 out of 6 patients able to stop regular treatment
* Technique being studied for hemophilia A
* Risks not yet totally clear
* Therapy could replace current expensive treatments
By Deena Beasley
SAN DIEGO, Dec 10 A single treatment with gene
therapy, an experimental technique for fixing faulty genes, has
been shown to boost output of a vital blood clotting factor,
possibly offering a long-term solution for people with
hemophilia B.
Researchers said the same technology was also being studied
as a treatment for hemophilia A, the far more common type of
the inherited bleeding disorder.
"It is a technique for potentially permanently curing
patients," said Dr. Charles Abrams, American Society of
Hematology secretary and associate chief of hematology/oncology
at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.
Both safety and efficacy have held back the field of gene
therapy. One experiment cured two French boys with a rare
immune disorder but gave them leukemia in 2002, and an Arizona
teenager died in a 1999 gene therapy experiment.
The approach used by researchers at the University College
London Cancer Institute and St. Jude Children's Research
Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, involved the use of a novel
viral "vector," designed to target the liver specifically.
The strategy involves replacing the defective gene that
causes the bleeding disorder with a correct version delivered
via the virus to the patient's liver cells - the only cells in
the body capable of producing certain clotting factors missing
or deficient in people with hemophilia.
The factors are numbered using Roman numerals. The two main
forms of the disease are hemophilia A, caused by a lack of
clotting factor VIII, and hemophilia B, caused by a lack of
clotting factor IX.
Researchers have so far treated six men with severe
hemophilia B who were producing clotting factor IX at less than
1 percent of normal levels. The general goal of current
treatment with recombinant factor IX is to achieve factor
levels greater than 1 percent of normal.
Four of the six trial participants have stopped routine
treatment and remain free of spontaneous bleeding. The other
two have increased the interval between factor infusions to
once every 10 days to two weeks from two to three times a week,
said Dr. Andrew Davidoff, chairman of the department of surgery
at St. Jude's and co-author of the study.
HIGH COST FOR CURRENT TREATMENT
Frequent treatments with manufactured factor IX, known as
recombinant factor concentrates, can cost hundreds of thousands
of dollars a year, making hemophilia a tempting target for gene
therapy.
The trial "is truly a landmark study," Dr. Katherine
Ponder, hematology and oncology professor at Washington
University in St. Louis, said in a New England Journal of
Medicine editorial.
"If further studies determine that this approach is safe,
it may replace the cumbersome and expensive protein therapy
currently used for patients with hemophilia B," she wrote.
The trial results were published in the NEJM and reported
on Saturday at a meeting of the American Society of Hematology
in San Diego.
The six trial subjects were broken into three groups with
each group receiving a different concentration of new genes.
Factor IX levels in the first subject have remained at 2
percent for nearly two years, while the two patients treated
with the highest dose have seen FIX levels rise to between 3
and 12 percent, researchers said.
One high-dose subject developed elevated levels of
transaminases, an indicator of possible liver damage, and
another had a slight increase in liver enzymes. Both cases were
resolved with steroids, the researchers said.
Plans are to treat more patients with the highest dose used
so far, and if research continues to succeed, the treatment
could be widely available "in the next five years or so," said
Dr. Amit Nathwani, co-lead study author of the Department of
Hematology at UCL Cancer Institute in London.
He also said the team was working to use the technique for
treating hemophilia A.
ISI Group analyst Mark Schoenebaum said the gene therapy
could pose big competition for companies such as Biogen Idec that are producing recombinant factor concentrates.
"This clearly presents a curveball to our (and much of Wall
Street's) assumptions around the future of the hemophilia
market," he said in an email to investors.
The analyst said estimated sales of the hemophilia factors
accounted for between $10 and $17 of his $125 price target for
shares of Biogen, which closed at $112.95 on Friday.
People with hemophilia bleed more following trauma than
people without the disease, and those with severe disease may
bleed spontaneously. Since the gene is carried on the X
chromosome, hemophilia is almost exclusively a disease of men.
But women can pass the gene to their offspring.
Hemophilia has often been called the "Royal Disease" since
it was carried by Britain's Queen Victoria and affected many of
the royal families of Europe.
Hemophilia B is much less common than hemophilia A. About
one in five hemophilia patients has hemophilia B, according to
the National Institutes of Health.
The global market for Factor VIII products is about $5
billion, while the market for Factor IX is worth about $1
billion.
Worldwide, about one in 5,000 men is born with hemophilia A
and 1 in 25,000 men is born with hemophilia B each year.