"Toast rack" skyscraper planned for London

LONDON, Sept 17 London's eclectic skyline
already boasts the Gherkin and the Cheesegrater, and now it
could be joined by a skyscraper that looks like a toast rack.
The planned office development, which has also been likened
to a giant set of books on a bookshelf, would be comprised of 10
"vertical slices" of between seven to 34 storeys tall in
London's City financial district.
Located in Leadenhall Street in the insurance industry's
heartland, it would be 170 metres (558 ft) tall at its highest -
10 metres shorter than the nearby Gherkin - and cost 391 million
pounds ($623 million) to build.
Developer Henderson Global Investors said it would consist
of 890,000 square feet of offices and 20,000 square feet of
shops. Construction is planned to start in 2015, on the
condition that it pre-lets 30 percent of the building, with
completion targeted for 2019.
The building is "a vote of confidence in the City of London
and a major boost to investment, growth and employment in the
economy", said Henderson's director of property development,
Geoff Harris.
A source close to the futuristic development referred to it
as the "toast rack". Other nicknames include "Gotham City" from
the Batman films.
Henderson's plans come amid a split in the office letting
market in London's financial district with developers in the EC3
postcode district having more success among the relatively
buoyant insurance industry versus the more broadly weak state of
financial services firms and banks further afield.
The owners of the nearby Walkie Talkie skyscraper, which
attracted headlines this month after sunlight reflecting off its
glass cladding melted parts of a Jaguar car, said in July that
they expect the tower to open two-thirds full next year on the
back of strong demand from insurers.
Outside the insurance industry's heartland, construction on
the 100 Bishopsgate tower, owned by Canadian developer
Brookfield and the Pinnacle skyscraper, backed by
Saudi Arabian investment manager SEDCO, has stalled amid a
fruitless search for tenants.
Henderson will submit its plans to the City of London local
authority on Sept. 23.
The company bought the development plot, known as the
Leadenhall Triangle, out of administration in 2011 for more than
175 million pounds and hired Make, the architect behind UBS's
headquarters in the City, to design the development.