CORRECTED-Henderson and TIAA-CREF form $20 bln real estate fund

LONDON, June 24 Fund manager Henderson
and North American fund TIAA-CREF have joined forces to form a
13 billion pound ($20 billion) real estate fund, the latest in a
series of alliances driven by growing investor demand for money
managers to bulk up.
The new venture will be called TIAA Henderson Global Real
Estate and will combine both funds' European real estate
businesses and Henderson's Asia Pacific property operation.
TIAA-CREF, which will hold a 60 percent stake in the new
venture, will buy Henderson's North American real estate fund as
part of the deal, making a 114 million pound payment to
Henderson. No further financial details were provided.
Growing investor demand for real estate fund managers to put
their own money into deals was a major reason behind the tie up,
Henderson said. TIAA-CREF will invest $1.5 billion over the next
five years, far exceeding any sums Henderson could muster on its
own.
The real estate fund management industry has been under
pressure since the financial crash as smaller funds find it more
difficult to raise money, attract high-quality staff and benefit
from efficiencies of scale to deliver the high returns demanded
by investors.
Last month Blackrock, the $4 trillion U.S. fund
manager, bought private equity real estate fund MGPA in a deal
that boosted the former's presence in Asia.
($1 = 0.6498 British pounds)
