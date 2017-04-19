UPDATE 2-Fund firm Henderson's assets cushioned by market gains in Q1

* Q1 assets up 2.1 pct to 103.1 bln stg
* Retail net outflows 1.4 bln stg; to pay extra dividend
* Says Janus deal on track; shares up 0.6 pct
(Adds details from statement, share reaction, analyst quote)
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, April 19 Fund manager Henderson Group
said its assets under management rose 2.1 percent in
the first quarter as market and currency gains more than offset
net outflows from both retail and institutional clients.
That marked a continuation of last year's mixed trends for
Henderson, which is in the middle of a $6 billion takeover of
U.S. peer Janus Capital. However, the company said on
Wednesday that it saw signs of improvement in fund flows towards
the end of the first quarter.
It also said it had made "substantial progress" towards its
takeover of Janus, which will be put to shareholders at a vote
on April 26, and confirmed it would pay an extraordinary
dividend.
Henderson's total assets at the end of March were 103.1
billion pounds ($132 billion), up from 101 billion pounds in the
prior quarter, after market gains of nearly 4 billion pounds,
the company said.
They helped soften the impact of net outflows from retail
clients of 1.4 billion pounds and 400 million pounds from
institutional clients, and Chief Executive Andrew Formica
flagged a brighter outlook.
"While retail client outflows continued, we saw an
improvement in client sentiment and flows as we moved towards
the end of the quarter," Formica said in a statement.
The institutional outflows followed a merger-related
restructuring of the firm's global equities team, he said, but
the company had seen "a healthy number of mandates funding since
quarter end".
Active asset managers globally are feeling the pinch of
lower fees, higher regulatory costs and competition from
index-tracking funds, prompting some to merge.
As well as Janus and Henderson, Standard Life and
Aberdeen Asset Management also recently announced a
tie-up and more are expected.
After Janus paid out a first-quarter dividend to its
shareholders, Henderson had said it would follow suit and on
Wednesday confirmed it would pay an extraordinary dividend of
1.85 pence per share.
Shares in Henderson were up 0.6 percent at 0811 GMT in a
flat FTSE mid-cap index, but were still down 3.1 percent
since the start of this year after losing nearly a quarter of
their value last year.
Shore Capital analyst Paul McGinnis reiterated a 'buy'
recommendation on the stock with a 227 pence a share price
target.
"Accepting that a period of integration may keep flows
depressed in 2017, we continue to regard Henderson shares as
excellent value for those happy to be swapped into the
U.S.-listed equivalent," McGinnis said in a note to clients.
($1 = 0.7805 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and
Susan Fenton)