Henkel CEO confident for 2011 as gains market share

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept 6 German washing powder and shampoo maker Henkel (HNKG_p.DE) is confident of reaching its targets for 2011 despite stock market turbulence and fears of a renewed recession, its chief executive said.

"The situation is serious but not comparable with 2008," Kasper Rorsted said at an event on Monday evening. "At Henkel, we are doing very, very well."

Denmark-born Rorsted, who has headed the maker of Persil detergents, Pritt Stick glue and Schwarzkopf hair products since April 2008, said the group was winning market share and emerging countries were driving profits.

Rosted had said in an interview with Reuters last month that Henkel sees 50 percent of its revenue coming from emerging countries such as China and Brazil by 2015, compared with 40 percent currently.

He added on Monday the group was busy preparing its strategy for the next eight to 10 years, due to be published in the final quarter of 2012.

The group expects 2011 sales to rise about 5 percent. It is targeting an adjusted EBIT margin of around 13 percent in 2011 and 14 percent for 2012.

Henkel, which competes in the consumer products market with companies such as Procter & Gamble and Unilever , also supplies industrial glues for customers such as carmakers.

Rorsted said Japan had almost fully recovered from the earthquake and tsunami and that carmakers there would ramp up production to six days a week. (Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Holmes)