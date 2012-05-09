Henkel eyes more price rises

FRANKFURT May 9 German consumer goods company
Henkel said more price increases would help it meet
its 2012 guidance as it reported a slightly lower than expected
4.7 percent rise in first-quarter revenue.
The company, whose brands include Schwarzkopf hair products
and Pritt stick glue, said its core profit in the first three
months of 2012 came in at 551 million euros ($716 million) on
sales of 4.01 billion euros.
Analysts had expected first quarter adjusted earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) of 536 million euros on sales of 4.04
billion euros, according to a Reuters poll.