Henkel mulls mergers, affirms goals-CEO tells paper

FRANKFURT Oct 9 Henkel (HNKG_p.DE), the German
maker of Persil detergent and Pritt stick glue, is mulling
acquisitions and is sticking to its goals, its chief executive
told a German newspaper.
"If a target is available, brings us forward strategically
and the price is right, we would certainly seize the
opportunity," Kasper Rorsted told Sueddeutsche Zeitung
newspaper in an interview released ahead of publication on
Monday.
Henkel was capable of paying for acquisitions out of its
own pocket, Rorsted said.
"We have a very solid balance sheet structure and a strong
cash flow," he told the paper.
The group expects 2011 sales to rise about 5 percent. It is
targeting an adjusted EBIT margin of around 13 percent in 2011
and 14 percent for 2012. [ID:nLDE77904V]
"We are sticking to our 14 percent target yield and there
is no reason up to now why we shouldn't reach it," Rorsted
said. "I also think it is dangerous to be continuously
correcting targets."
The current economic situation is different from the global
recession seen in 2008, Rorsted said.
"The chance of a repeat is extremely small," he said.
Henkel, which competes in the consumer products market with
companies such as Procter & Gamble (PG.N) and Unilever
(ULVR.L), also supplies industrial glues for customers such as
carmakers.
