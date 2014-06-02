Henkel says to acquire 3 U.S. hair care brands for $370 mln

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 1
May 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT, June 2 German glues and detergents maker Henkel said it agreed to buy three U.S. hair care companies from investment group TSG Consumer Partners for about 270 million euros ($370 million) in cash.
Henkel said the SexyHair, Alterna and Kenra brands, whose products are mainly sold by hairdressers, generated sales of about 140 million euros last year.
"The acquisition will position Henkel as one of the leading companies in the world's single biggest hair professional market," Henkel said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7328 Euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Jane Baird)
May 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown