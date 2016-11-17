UPDATE 3-Under new CEO, Henkel looks to develop online business

* Digital sales to become more of a focus
By Tina Bellon
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Nov 17 German consumer
goods group Henkel wants to step up digital sales of
its core brands, focusing on emerging markets and a younger
generation which is increasingly shopping online, its chief
executive said on Thursday.
Known for washing powder Persil, beauty line Schwarzkopf and
adhesives business Loctite, the German company presented a
strategy for the years to 2020 with a stronger focus on
developing digital distribution.
CEO Hans van Bylen, who took charge in May, said the group
understood the growing importance of ecommerce and new sales
channels.
"China is an interesting example for us in that regard," he
said. "We entered the market with our beauty products relatively
late but now generate half of our sales there digitally."
Henkel launched a partnership with local ecommerce giant
Alibaba in October 2015 to sell its Schwarzkopf hair
care brand exclusively in Asia's biggest economy, which van
Bylen said was paying off.
The success of digital business in other countries, such as
South Korea where 60 percent of Henkel's revenues are generated
online, underlines Henkel's goal to double "digitally-driven"
sales to more than 4 billion euros ($4.28 billion) by 2020.
Henkel also plans to develop new products, get them on to
store shelves more quickly, enter new markets and consolidate
manufacturing and logistics operations.
COOL RESPONSE
The company provided little detail on concrete initiatives
and market reaction was cool, seeing shares initially dip to a
four-month low of 107 euros, before regaining some ground. They
traded 1.3 pecent lower at 107.8 euros at 1505 GMT.
Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Christian Faitz, who has a "buy"
recommendation on Henkel's stock, said the new strategy did not
represent a revolution.
"Yet, the Henkel story has never been about revolution, but
rather about evolution, developing the organisation to where it
is today in terms of enhanced and sustainable profitability," he
said.
Henkel plans to invest as much as 3 billion euros in the
next four years, up from around 2 billion for the 2013 to 2016
period. Finance chief Carsten Knobel said that figure did not
include expenses for restructuring and acquisitions.
Henkel will also set up a 150 million euro venture capital
fund to invest in promising start-ups that disrupt the global
consumer business and challenge established players.
Henkel competitors such as L'Oreal and Unilever
over the last year acquired successful TV-shopping and
online businesses, such as IT Cosmetics and the Dollar Shave
Club, giving them an advantage in the fight for market share.
Henkel said acquisitions would remain part of its strategy,
after it spent $3.6 billion this year to buy North American
laundry detergent maker Sun Products, known for its Snuggle
brand.
The group aims for average organic sales growth of 2 to 4
percent per year through 2020, with most of growth coming from
emerging markets. The share of sales generated by Henkel's top
10 brands, which include Persil and Schwarzkopf, is to grow to
75 percent from 61 percent in 2015.
($1 = 0.9341 euros)
