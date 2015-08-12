UPDATE 1-Germany's Henkel reports 14 pct rise in Q2 sales

* Q2 sales at 4.695 bln eur vs Rtrs poll avg 4.675 bln
* Q2 adj EBIT at 768 mln eur vs Rtrs poll avg 772 mln
* Confirms full-year guidance
(Adds details, shares)
FRANKFURT, Aug 12 German consumer goods group
Henkel reported a 14 percent increase in
second-quarter sales and core profit, helped by solid demand for
its detergents and adhesives in emerging markets and currency
effects.
However, organic sales growth in Henkel's adhesives
business, which accounts for half of its group sales, slowed
down in the second quarter compared to the first quarter, driven
by lower demand in the key North American market.
"We expect the current difficult global economic environment
to persist," Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted said in a statement
on Wednesday. Henkel reiterated it expected 2015 organic sales
growth of 3-5 percent and a flat operating profit margin.
In its laundry and home care business, the group saw growing
sales in North America, helped by increasing appetite of U.S.
consumers for its newly launched Persil detergent, which
competes with Procter & Gamble's Tide, the market leader.
Looking to reclaim lost ground, Henkel in spring launched
its high-end Persil laundry detergent, which is a billion-euro
global brand in 60 countries outside the United States, through
an exclusive tie-up with WalMart.
Henkel reported second quarter adjusted earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) of 768 million euros ($851 million) on
sales of 4.7 billion euros, in line with analysts' expectations.
Henkel's shares were indicated to open 1.4 pct lower at
brokerage Lang & Schwarz ahead of the Frankfurt market open, in
line with the DAX.
($1 = 0.9028 euros)
