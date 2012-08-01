Henkel ups EPS target as prices increase

FRANKFURT Aug 1 German consumer goods group
Henkel increased its outlook for earnings per share
in 2012 thanks to planned price rises for its products, which
range from Schwarzkopf hair products to Loctite glue, and
ongoing cost measures.
The group, which also makes Right Guard deodorants and
Persil in most of Europe, reported second quarter adjusted
operating profit of 609 million euros, compared with the average
analyst forecast of 590 million.
Sales matched expectations at 4.21 billion.
Henkel said it now expected earnings per share to rise
around 15 percent in 2012, up from a previous forecast of at
least 10 percent.
Other consumer goods firms have had a tricky time of late,
with Procter & Gamble warning on profit and Reckitt
Benckiser suffering from tough trading in southern
Europe.