UPDATE 1-Henkel eyes more cost cuts as Q4 falls short

BERLIN, March 8 German consumer goods group Henkel flagged up more cost cuts to protect its profit margins after fourth-quarter results came in below expectations on Thursday.

"Henkel intends to further adapt its structures to the constantly changing market conditions while maintaining its strict cost discipline," it said, citing a challenging economic environment and high raw material costs.

The group, whose brands include Persil detergent in most of Europe and Schwarzkopf hair products, confirmed its 2012 targets for adjusted EBIT margin of 14 percent and sales growth of between 3 and 5 percent.

The 2011 margin -- adjusted earnings before tax and interest as a percentage of sales -- was 13.2 percent.

Analysts are sceptical Henkel will reach the 2012 margin target given the expected slowdown in the global economy, with the average forecast at 13.5 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rival Unilever said 2012 will be a difficult year, while Procter & Gamble has announced thousands of job cuts in a bid to trim costs.

Henkel reported fourth-quarter sales of 3.8 billion euros ($49.9 billion) and adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 502 million, compared with expectations for sales of 3.9 billion euros and adjusted earnings of 516 million euros, in a Reuters poll.

It is due to give a longer-term strategy update at the end of this year, when it will reveal targets for the period beyond 2012.