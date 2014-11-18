Hennessy Funds adds JC Penney, JetBlue as bet on U.S. consumers

NEW YORK Nov 18 Hennessy Funds has been buying shares of J.C. Penney Company Inc and JetBlue Airways Corp as part of a bet on middle-income American consumers, portfolio manager Brian Peery said in an interview on Tuesday.

Peery, who co-manages the $341 million Hennessy Cornerstone Mid-Cap 30 fund, said that falling gas prices, a stronger dollar and an improving job market should allow middle-class consumers to spend more freely in the coming year.

That makes J.C Penney an attractive option, he said, despite its 19 percent drop for the year to date. The company, which ended an 18-month search by naming Marvin Ellison, the former head of Home Depot's U.S. operations, as its chief executive in October, reported flat same-store sales last quarter and cut its revenue forecast Nov. 12. Shares traded at $7.35 in Tuesday afternoon trading after reaching as high as $11.18 in September.

"At $7, I'm happy to be a buyer," Peery said. The company "is really starting to understand who their customers are and what they want. They've got everything in place, now they just have to execute."

Peery's bet on JetBlue is driven by the belief that lower gas prices should help it improve its margins as it expands its premium class Mint service. While shares of the company are up 51 percent for the year to date, its price still looks "reasonable" given that travel by mid-tier consumers should increase in the coming year, Perry said.

Other consumer bets in his portfolio include apparel company Hanesbrands Inc, the fund's top holding, food company Pilgrims Pride Corp and shoe company Skechers USA Inc .

Peery's fund is up 12.2 percent for the year to date, a performance that puts it in the top 4 percent among mid-cap blend funds tracked by Morningstar. Over the last 10 years, the fund has returned an annualized 11.6 percent, a performance that puts it in the top 1 percent of its peers.

(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)