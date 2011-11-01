UPDATE 2-Henry Schein sees FY12 profit below estimates

* Sees 2012 EPS $4.25-$4.34 vs est $4.40

* Shares fall 8 pct

* Q3 EPS $0.99 vs est $1.01

* Q3 revenue up 11 pct at $2.11 bln vs est $2.06 bln

* Reaffirms FY11 EPS of $3.92-$3.98 (Adds conference call details; updates share movement)

Nov 1 Henry Schein Inc forecast 2012 earnings below market estimates, reflecting an uncertain economic climate in Europe and to a lesser extent in the United States, sending the healthcare products distributor's shares down 8 percent.

"It's not that Europe is in trouble by any means. It's just we want to be a little bit more cautious there," Chief Executive Stanley Bergman said on a conference call with analysts.

The company, which distributes diagnostic kits, surgical tools and X-ray equipment in North America and Europe, expects fiscal 2012 earnings of $4.25-$4.34 a share.

Analysts on average were expecting $4.40 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third quarter, the company's earnings of 99 cents per share fell short of analysts' estimates of $1.01 a share.

"The weaker economic backdrop experienced over the summer appears to have pressured margins in the current period, as did a year-over-year decline in high margin flu shipments," A.J. Rice, an analyst at Susquehanna Financial Group, said in a note.

During the quarter, the company's distribution of seasonal influenza vaccine fell 12 percent to 9.9 million doses.

Revenue for the quarter rose 11.5 percent to $2.11 billion, while analysts had expected $2.06 billion.

On the company's outlook for 2012, analyst Rice said the economy appeared to have driven the management to take a somewhat more cautious view, than is embedded in current consensus expectations.

Shares of the Melville, New York-based company were down 7 percent at $64.42 in afternoon trade on Nasdaq. They had touched a near two-week low of $63.69 earlier in the day. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)