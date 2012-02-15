UPDATE 1-Henry Schein 4th-qtr profit beats Wall St estimates

* Q4 EPS $1.15 vs est $1.12

* Q4 rev $2.3 bln vs est $2.21 bln

* Sees FY12 EPS $4.25- $4.34 vs est $4.31

Feb 15 Henry Schein Inc posted a quarterly profit that beat market estimates, helped by higher demand in North America, and the healthcare products distributor forecast 2012 earnings largely in line with market expectations.

The company now expects to earn 2012 earnings of $4.25 to $4.34 a share, compared with estimates of $4.31 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Overall, our view is that the markets we serve are modestly improving, and we look forward to a return to historic market growth of 5 percent to 6 percent annually over the longer term," the company said in a statement.

For the fourth quarter, the company, which distributes diagnostic kits, surgical tools and X-ray equipment in North America and Europe, posted a net income of $104.7 million, or $1.15 a share, up from $93 million, or $1 a share, a year ago.

Revenue for the company, whose rivals include Patterson Cos Inc, rose about 16 percent to $2.3 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.12 a share, on revenue of $2.21 billion.

Shares of the Melville, New York-based company closed at $73.15 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.