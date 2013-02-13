Ackman worried if regulators would eye Herbalife

NEW YORK Feb 13 Hedge fund manager William
Ackman, who has called nutritional supplements company Herbalife
a pyramid scheme, said the biggest risk in shorting the
company was whether regulators would take time to focus on the
company.
"The risk in shorting this company was whether we could get
the world to focus on it," Ackman said at the Harbor Investing
Conference. "Could we get the SEC, the FTC and the regulators
around the world interested," he asked.
Ackman, whose $12 billion Pershing Square Capital Management
said in December that it was making a rare short bet against
Herbalife, has faced a whirlwind of questions about the bet ever
since and touched on it again on Wednesday at the investment
conference.
He criticized the company for not responding quickly enough
to a series of questions that the New York-based hedge fund
asked about its operation. Ackman said any other company could
have answered his questions, which he called "basic," within 24
hours.